Ukraine: in March 2018, the prices for crude sunflower oil increased by 15 USD/t

According to APK-Inform figures, in March 2018 the Ukrainian export market of crude sunflower oil faced a bullish trend, due to the similar situation in the international segment of vegetable oils.

As of April 3, bid prices for crude sunflower oil in the seaports of Ukraine mainly varied within the range of 760-770 USD/t FOB (delivery in April-June), an increase of 15 USD/t compared with the previous month.

