15:30

China is the perspective direction for the exports of Kazakh oilseeds — expert

Kazakhstan will face a growth of demand for its oilseed crops from the major countries-importers of the products, especially China, declared the President at the association Fat-and-Oil Union of Kazakhstan, Konstantin Nevzorov to APK-Inform journalists.

To date, the domestic producers of fat-and-oil products and importers are the main consumers of Kazakh oilseed crops. Both domestic and foreign markets will increase the demand level for the crop, the expert said.

Also, K.Nevzorov stressed that for 10 recent years, the general production of oilseeds in the Republic of Kazakhstan increased in more than 3.5 times. Expansion of the planted areas at the expense of the Government's policy of diversifying of crop production, increasing of the state support, and the favourable market conditions, mainly contributed to such developments in the agricultural industry.

You can receive more detailed information about the main trends of the oilseeds markets of Kazakhstan, as well as the prospects of Kazakh fat-and-oil products on foreign markets, from the report of K.Nevzorov

