Sunflower Oil & Meal Trade Conference started working in Shanghai
On June 27, the second international conference Sunflower Oil & Meal Trade Conference started its work in Shanghai (China). APK-Inform Agency is the organizer of the event.
During the sessional day, nearly 170 delegates, representing more than 100 companies and industry organizations from 14 countries, will discuss the challenges and prospects of the global trade of sunflower oil and meal, as well as the capacities to enlarge the deliveries from countries of the Black Sea region to China.
You can become acquainted with the most important events of the conference from the news line at our web-site.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine covered more than 56% of the global exports of sunflower oil — expert
16:00
-
For 10 recent years, the global imports of sunflower oil almost tripled — APK-Inform
13:00
-
Ukraine exported 39 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
09:00
-
In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine doubled the imports groats and flakes
Yesterday, 17:10
-
Ukraine: as of June 1, grain and sunflower stocks totaled over 8 mln tonnes — State Statistics Service
Yesterday, 16:00
-
Yield of winter barley of Ukrainian selection can reach 6-7 t/ha — NAAS
Yesterday, 14:50