News

07:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 125

Sunflower Oil & Meal Trade Conference started working in Shanghai

On June 27, the second international conference Sunflower Oil & Meal Trade Conference started its work in Shanghai (China). APK-Inform Agency is the organizer of the event.

During the sessional day, nearly 170 delegates, representing more than 100 companies and industry organizations from 14 countries, will discuss the challenges and prospects of the global trade of sunflower oil and meal, as well as the capacities to enlarge the deliveries from countries of the Black Sea region to China.

You can become acquainted with the most important events of the conference from the news line at our web-site.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment