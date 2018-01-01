News

For 10 recent years, the global imports of sunflower oil almost tripled — APK-Inform

For 10 recent years, the global production of sunflower oil increased by more than 8 mln tonnes. So, if in 2007/08 MY the figures totaled 10.2 mln tonnes, then in the current season the volumes can reach nearly 18.4 mln tonnes, declared the Marketing Director at APK-Inform Media Group, Svitlana Synkovska during her presentation at the international conference Sunflower Oil & Meal Trade Conference on June 27.

In turn, for 10 recent years the global imports of sunflower oil increased in 3 times — from 2.8 mln tonnes in 2007/08 MY, to 8.1 mln tonnes forecasted for the current season, added the expert.

Also, S.Synkovska said that in 2017/18 MY, India (24% of the general volumes), the EU (18%), China (9%), Egypt (7%) and Iraq (also 7%) will form the TOP-5 of the global buyers of the product.

