For 3 recent seasons, Kazakhstan demonstrated a stable trend of the growth of vegetable oils exports — EFKO Almaty
For 5 recent seasons, Kazakhstan demonstrated a sustainable growth of the general harvest of oilseed crops. The growth of crop planted areas is the main factor in increasing of the harvest volumes — from 1.5 mln ha in 2013/14 MY, to 2.4 mln ha in 2017/18 MY, declared the Head of the sales department at EFKO Almaty, Stanislav Nim during his report at the international conference Sunflower Oil & Meal Trade Conference on June 27.
Sunflower seed is one of the key oilseed crops in Kazakhstan. EFKO forecasted the harvest at 810 thsd tonnes in 2018/19 MY, up 8.5% compared with the current season figures. At the same time, sunflower seed supply and demand balances of Kazakhstan have the high level of raw material exports. In 2017/18 MY, the country exported nearly 30% of harvested sunflower seed volumes, the expert added.
As for vegetable oils, for 3 recent seasons Kazakhstan demonstrated a stable trend in the growth of the product exports: from 16 thsd tonnes in 2014/15 MY, to 41 thsd tonnes in 2016/17 MY.
Of course, such large-scale consumers like China consider the current Kazakh export rates as a "drop in the bucket". It is worth noting that in accordance with the State program of development of the agricultural sector, by 2020/21 MY the annual supplies will already total more than 300 thsd tonnes, informed S.Nim.
