News

17:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 65

For 3 recent seasons, Kazakhstan demonstrated a stable trend of the growth of vegetable oils exports — EFKO Almaty

For 5 recent seasons, Kazakhstan demonstrated a sustainable growth of the general harvest of oilseed crops. The growth of crop planted areas is the main factor in increasing of the harvest volumes — from 1.5 mln ha in 2013/14 MY, to 2.4 mln ha in 2017/18 MY, declared the Head of the sales department at EFKO Almaty, Stanislav Nim during his report at the international conference Sunflower Oil & Meal Trade Conference on June 27.

Sunflower seed is one of the key oilseed crops in Kazakhstan. EFKO forecasted the harvest at 810 thsd tonnes in 2018/19 MY, up 8.5% compared with the current season figures. At the same time, sunflower seed supply and demand balances of Kazakhstan have the high level of raw material exports. In 2017/18 MY, the country exported nearly 30% of harvested sunflower seed volumes, the expert added.

As for vegetable oils, for 3 recent seasons Kazakhstan demonstrated a stable trend in the growth of the product exports: from 16 thsd tonnes in 2014/15 MY, to 41 thsd tonnes in 2016/17 MY.

Of course, such large-scale consumers like China consider the current Kazakh export rates as a "drop in the bucket". It is worth noting that in accordance with the State program of development of the agricultural sector, by 2020/21 MY the annual supplies will already total more than 300 thsd tonnes, informed S.Nim.

You can become acquainted with the most important events of the conference from the news line at our web-site.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment