Ukraine covered more than half of the global exports of sunflower meal — expert

In 2017/18 MY, the global imports of sunflower meal can reach nearly 7-7.1 mln tonnes. In the current season, the EU (53% of the general volumes), Turkey (13%), Belarus (9%), Morocco (5%), Israel (4%), India (4%) and others were the key buyers of the reporting product, declared the representative at Atria Brokers, Oksana Starina during her report at the international conference Sunflower Oil & Meal Trade Conference on June 27.

As for Ukraine, the country is one of the largest suppliers of sunflower meal on the global market. In 2017/18 MY (September-May), Ukraine exported nearly 3.6 mln tonnes of the products, said the expert.

Also, O.Starina noted that in the reporting period Ukraine supplied nearly 503 thsd tonnes of Ukrainian sunflower meal towards Asian countries, including nearly 146 thsd tonnes to China (as of June 20).

