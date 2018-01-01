News

March 23, 15:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 197

Maersk Line is a sponsor of Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa-2018

Maersk Line, the largest container carrier worldwide, became a sponsor of the 17th conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa 2018.

Maersk Line is a global leader in container transport, with market share about 19% after Hamburg Sud acquisition. In the National Maritime Rating of Ukraine 2017, Maersk Line ranked first upon container flows passing the Ukrainian sea ports.

Maersk history (its full name is A.P. Moller – Maersk Group) goes back to 1904 when the master Peter Maersk-Moller and his son Arnold founded their own company. Maersk has headquarters in Copenhagen and subsidiaries in over 114 countries, with nearly 33 thousand employees. The company operates over 700 vessels and has the largest container pool (4 million TEU).

Today Maersk Ukraine Ltd has 40 employees. Apart from sea carriages, the company provides complex logistic services including:

- inland truck and rail cargo delivery;

- freight forwarding at the Ukrainian sea ports;

Upon joining Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa 2018, you may study the company in details and ask your questions to Maersk representatives.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment