Bühler AG – Special sponsor of Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa-2018
The representative office of the Swiss concern Bühler AG in Ukraine became the Special sponsor of the XVII international conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa, which to be held on May 24-25, 2018, in Odessa, Ukraine.
Taking into account its industrial technologies and solutions, Bühler AG makes a significant contribution to feeding the world’s population, while setting the focus on food security and safety. The company's contribution to the global production and processing of wheat, corn, rice, macaroni products, chocolate and cereal breakfasts is really fundamental.
Bühler AG develops and establishes technological processes of its customers, and engineers optimum solutions, always in accordance with individual requirements. While using many technical know-how, the company is a competent partner in the spheres of consulting, technologies, engineering, project execution and services provision.
In particular, the grain department of Bühler proposes the most modern technical equipment and the advanced technological solutions for primary grain processing – from field to crop processing, including elevators and grain receiving stations of various types of capacities – from concept forming to commissioning. Also, the company produces grain cleaning, aspiration, lifting and conveying (bucket conveyors, belt conveyors), grain vessel-loading/unloading equipment, as well as machinery for malting enterprises.
You can learn more detailed information about the company work, negotiate with its representatives, and ask all required questions, by participating in the conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa.
