News

Yesterday, 16:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 69

In March 2018, Ukraine increased corn export prices by over 20 USD/t

In March 2018, the Ukrainian export market of feed corn (FOB) demonstrated a high volatility of prices, while a bullish trend still remained the dominant one. The situational demand of importers of the Ukrainian grain (in particular, such key players as China) became the key pricing factor in the market segment.

According to APK-Inform figures, due to high volatility, offer prices for Ukrainian corn increased by nearly 20-25 USD/t compared with the figures at the end of February, and at the end of March they varied within the range of 200-208 USD/t FOB (delivery in April – early May).

As a reminder, in mid-March 2018 in several cases the offer prices with delivery to China in May reached the level of 215 USD/t FOB.

You can become acquainted with the major trends of the Ukrainian market of corn and the prospects of development of trade between Ukraine and China from the report of the Deputy General Director at the Center for International Agricultural Research, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS), Nie Fengying, within frames of the conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment