10:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 37

In a new season, Ukraine to restore its positions on the key grain sales markets – APK-Inform

In March 2018, APK-Inform analysts formed the first forecast of the harvest of grains and pulses in Ukraine in 2018/19 MY. According to the new figures, next season the production volumes of grains will increase to 65.8 mln tonnes, an increase of 6% compared with the current season (61.9 mln tonnes).

The growth of production will allow providing high export potential of the grain segment, and restore the positions of Ukraine on the key sales markets. In particular, Ukraine is expected to increase the export deliveries of grains to Egypt, Bangladesh and Lebanon in 2018/19 MY, where in the same period of 2017/18 MY (July-March) Ukraine supplied somewhat less grain volumes than in the same period of 2016/17 MY, due to the loss of production and the high competition rates from Russia.

The forecast of the growth of grain production in Ukraine developed, due to the expected increase in yield figures of major crops in terms of good soil moisture content in the beginning of the planting campaign, as well as some changes in the structure of crop production. In particular, Ukraine will increase the planted areas under corn to 4.62 mln ha (up 2% compared with the current MY), which in terms of the expected growth of yield to 6.23 t/ha will provide the harvest volumes at 28.5 mln tonnes. In the coming season, wheat production will reach 27 mln tonnes (up 3%), and barley – 7.8 mln tonnes (down 6%).

You can receive more detailed information about the forecasts of grain production in Ukraine and the prospects of its export trade, by visiting the XVII international conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa (May 24-26).

