News

14:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 98

Speakers of Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa invite to visit the conference!

APK-Inform Agency and International law firm Interlegal continue preparations for holding the XVII international conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa-2018, to be held on May 24-25, 2018.

At the same time, the leading international and Ukrainian experts and analysts of grain and marine businesses are going to visit the event. They are pleased to present their reports to participants, and will answer all questions.

So, the speakers of the XVII international conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa-2018 invite you to visit one of the largest events in 2018, which knits together the interests of grain and marine market segments. You can become acquainted with their invitations at the following web-link.

Here You can view with the updated conference agenda.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment