Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa starts in one month!
One of the large-scale events of 2018, which knits together the interests of grain and marine businesses — Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa — starts working in one month, on May 24, in the sea capital of Ukraine.
Conference for professionals of the grain and maritime business!
APK-Inform Agency and International law firm Interlegal are the organizers of the conference.
May 24 — the day of the global grain market, and international grain sea carriages
Key speakers: William H. Meyers, FAPRI; Daryna Kovalska, MACQUARIE GROUP; Nie Fengying, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences; Siddharth R.Amin, Dr. Amin Controllers Pvt. Ltd.; Alex Younevitch, S&P Global Platts; Oleg Ustenko, The Bleyzer Foundation; Natalya Skuratovich, Alfagra; Peter Sand, BIMCO; Daniella Horton, LMAA; Søren Larsen, BIMCO; and others.
May 25 — the day of the Ukrainian grain market, and grain sea carriages in the Black Sea region
Key speakers: Andrei Kupchenko, APK-Inform Agency; Mykola Gorbachev, Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA); Oleg Nivievskyi, World Bank Group; Vitaliy Smilyk, Aquavita International SA; Roman Koloyanov, MAERSK Ukraine; Taras Boychuk, Project Office "SPILNO" at the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine; Henry Shterenberg, SUNTRI INC; Tetyana Adamenko, Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center; Andrey Perepelitsa, Interlegal; Anton Shapran, Maritime Logistic, and many other interesting speakers.
Also, the agenda includes
Panel discussions:
- Grain trade — 2018: key trends
- What factors facilitate (not impede) the maritime business development in Ukraine
- Logistics — Achilles heel of the Ukrainian agricultural exports
Round table by Kyiv-Mohyla Business School (kmbs) "Evolution of agribusiness in Ukraine: from raw materials to product logic"
Workshop by the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) "HACCP system launch at Ukrainian elevators"
Optional Round tables:
- Ship arrest and release in the Mediterranean and Black Seas
- Cargo insurance and liability of carriage participants
- Non-resident companies in the global trade: challenges-2018
- How to choose a yacht?
- London arbitrations (LMAA, GAFTA, FOSFA): trends-2018
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine exported over 34 mln tonnes of grains — SSUFSCP
10:00
-
Ukraine planted early spring grains throughout over 2 mln ha — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
09:00
-
In March 2018, Ukraine exported record monthly volumes of rye for 4 recent seasons
Yesterday, 16:00
-
Ukraine doubled the exports of peas
Yesterday, 15:00
-
APK-Inform increased the forecast of sunflower meal exports to China in 2017/18 MY
Yesterday, 14:00
-
Ukraine: in the third week of April, the seaports decreased grain export shipments
Yesterday, 12:00
-
Ukraine: Nibulon to increase the annual volumes of river transportation of agricultural products to 5 mln tonnes
April 23, 16:00
-
Ukraine: market announced the price premium for new crop high-oleic sunflower oil
April 23, 14:00