News

12:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 85

Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa starts in one month!

One of the large-scale events of 2018, which knits together the interests of grain and marine businesses — Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa — starts working in one month, on May 24, in the sea capital of Ukraine.

Conference for professionals of the grain and maritime business!

APK-Inform Agency and International law firm Interlegal are the organizers of the conference.

May 24 — the day of the global grain market, and international grain sea carriages

Key speakers: William H. Meyers, FAPRI; Daryna Kovalska, MACQUARIE GROUP; Nie Fengying, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences; Siddharth R.Amin, Dr. Amin Controllers Pvt. Ltd.; Alex Younevitch, S&P Global Platts; Oleg Ustenko, The Bleyzer Foundation; Natalya Skuratovich, Alfagra; Peter Sand, BIMCO; Daniella Horton, LMAA; Søren Larsen, BIMCO; and others.

May 25 — the day of the Ukrainian grain market, and grain sea carriages in the Black Sea region

Key speakers: Andrei Kupchenko, APK-Inform Agency; Mykola Gorbachev, Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA); Oleg Nivievskyi, World Bank Group; Vitaliy Smilyk, Aquavita International SA; Roman Koloyanov, MAERSK Ukraine; Taras Boychuk, Project Office "SPILNO" at the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine; Henry Shterenberg, SUNTRI INC; Tetyana Adamenko, Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center; Andrey Perepelitsa, Interlegal; Anton Shapran, Maritime Logistic, and many other interesting speakers.

Also, the agenda includes

Panel discussions:

- Grain trade — 2018: key trends

- What factors facilitate (not impede) the maritime business development in Ukraine

- Logistics — Achilles heel of the Ukrainian agricultural exports

Round table by Kyiv-Mohyla Business School (kmbs) "Evolution of agribusiness in Ukraine: from raw materials to product logic"

Workshop by the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) "HACCP system launch at Ukrainian elevators"

Optional Round tables:

- Ship arrest and release in the Mediterranean and Black Seas

- Cargo insurance and liability of carriage participants

- Non-resident companies in the global trade: challenges-2018

- How to choose a yacht?

- London arbitrations (LMAA, GAFTA, FOSFA): trends-2018

Agenda

List of participants

Conditions of participation

Registration

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment