Blockchain technology in the agricultural sector — one of the key topics of Grain & Maritime Days

Usage of blockchain technologies in the agricultural sector is one of the key topics of the conference Grain & Maritime Days, to be held on May 24-25, 2018, in Odessa (Ukraine).

Within frames of the event, presentation by the head of Suntri Inc., Henry Shterenberg, will focus on the reporting issue — "Agro Sector is ready to be disrupted by blockchain".

According to H.Shterenberg, the blockchain is a future technology, which can make a real revolution in the Ukrainian agricultural sector.

Actually, the technology of blockchain will hardly assist to agrarians, but its proper usage can form a completely new system in the agricultural sector, which will allow to agrarians to increase their income in 3-5 times. First of all, establishment of the blockchain technology will make domestic agrarians as really rich people. Secondly, it will take down the shadow economy in the agricultural sector, explained the expert.

Also, H.Shterenberg noted that the geographical location of Ukraine allows to the country to act as the leading hub in the global logistics of agricultural products.

