Middle East increased imports of Ukrainian wheat by 46% in the season-2017/18 – APK-Inform

The countries of the Middle East have traditionally been the key markets for Ukrainian grain. This season they increased imports of Ukrainian wheat despite high competition from Russia. So, according to the results of July-October 2017/18 MY, 829.100 tonnes of wheat were exported from Ukraine to the countries of the Middle East, which exceeds the volume exported in the same period of the previous season (569.400 tonnes) by 46%.

It should also be noted that during the indicated period of the current season the Middle East region became the leader in imports of all grain crops from Ukraine, thus ensuring the import of 23% of the total grain purchases, or 3.2 million tonnes in absolute terms. In the same period of 2016/17 MY, this region took the second place among the importers of Ukrainian grains with a share of 22%, after North Africa (24%). In the current season, North Africa is in the third position with a share of 15% of the total volume of grain shipments from Ukraine.

