News

09:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 103

Middle East Grain Congress: hot talks about future harvest after the unseasonal winter warmth

According to the forecasts of APK-Inform Agency, Ukraine can potentially decrease the exports of grains in the season-2017/18 to 40 mln tonnes, down 11.1% a year ago (45 mln tonnes). Since the start of the marketing year (July-December 2017), Ukraine has already exported 20.7 mln tonnes of grains and pulses against 23 mln tonnes in the same period last year. The export of wheat in the reported period totaled 11.2 mln tonnes, against 11.5 mln tonnes in July-December 2016.

At the same time, the market is full of the fears about weather conditions and state of the fields under winter grains. As the market analysts said in case of temperature decrease and absence of snow in the fields, we could face the risk of crop damage and low yield.

However, the Hydrometeorological center calls the current situation as stable. According to the head of the center, the weather conditions in the current winter season are quite favorable for crops. If the winter is not long, and not very severe, there is expected early resumption of growth processes, and plants then do not come under the drought conditions in April-May.

In addition, as of January 5, 6.2 mln ha of winter grain areas for the harvest-2018 were in good and satisfactory condition, or 86% of the general planted areas under winter grains, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Middle East Grain Congress is a good chance to discuss all prospects of the year as well as the results of winter.

An application for participation in which can be submitted here

The event will be held on February 17, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Organizer - IA "APK-Inform."

The conference will be supported by India Middle East Agro Trade Industry & Investment Forum.

To get more details about participation, sponsorship, making a presentation and advertising, please, contact the organizational team:

+38067 634 2605 – Irina Ozip

+380 562 321595 (ext. 120)

[email protected]

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment