News

17:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 51

In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine doubled the imports groats and flakes

According to the official statistics figures, for 11 months of 2017/18 MG (July-May) Ukraine imported 30.2 thsd tonnes of groats and flakes of all types, up 2.4 times compared with the whole previous season — 12.65 thsd tonnes.

At the same time, only in 2013/14 MY Ukraine imported large-scale volumes of the product, when for the first 11 months of the season the country imported 31.2 thsd tonnes of groats and flakes.

Also, if in 2013/14 MY Ukraine imported more than 80% of groats from Russia, then in the current season Kazakhstan became the leader of supplies, with the average monthly share at 67-87%. Also, in the current season Moldova and Belarus took the leading positions in the rating of suppliers, while Russia dropped to the 10th position.

You can become acquainted with more detailed information about the prospects of grain by-products market in Ukraine by visiting the international conference "Grain Processors Forum - 2018" (September 28-29, Odessa).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment