In late September, the leading grain processors to traditionally meet in Odessa, Ukraine
The Union "Millers of Ukraine" in cooperation with the magazine "Grain storage and processing" announced about holding of the annual specialized conference "Grain Processors Forum - 2018". The Forum to be held in Odessa, Ukraine, on September 28-29.
The event is held under support of the IFC, FAO, EBRD, GUSAD (Güneydoğu Un Sanayicileri Derneği), and AUSD (Anadolu Un Sanayicileri Derneği).
Within frames of the Forum, delegates will receive the best information about the current condition and prospects of development of the global market of grain by-products. At the same time, the Forum will focus on the Ukrainian segment of the market, which in recent years demonstrated the most dynamically developing directions of the grain market of Ukraine.
Also, the planned participation of the Turkish delegation in "Grain Processors Forum - 2018" will give the special significance to the event, because Turkey is one of the largest global processors of grains and exporters of its by-products. The delegation will include more than 100 representatives of the leading grain and processing companies of the country. Searching for potential partners for conducting of the joint business in the sphere of production and trading with grain by-products was announced as the major target of their visit.
Major topics of the Forum:
- Development of the global market of flour and groats: buyers and suppliers
- Development strategy of the flour and groats industry of Ukraine
- Legal provision of the protectionism in the exports of grain by-products
- Raw materials — driver or stopper of the exports of grain by-products
- Market of grain by-products in Ukraine
- Exports of Ukrainian flour and groats products
Also, a training on the exports of grain by-products by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is in the works within frames of the conference agenda.
You can register to participate in the conference at the event web-page.
The organizational committee provides more detailed information concerning participation, sponsorship and making a presentation:
+38 (0562) 32-15-95
Irina Ozip (ext. 120) — [email protected],
