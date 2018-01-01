News

17:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 80

In May 2018, Tajikistan increased the prices of flour

In May 2018, Tajikistan faced the growth rates of certain food products, in particular the prices of 1-grade flour increased by 1.3%, reported the National Bank of Tajikistan on June 22.

According to the announcement, since the beginning of 2018 price formation for flour showed an upward trend. Thus, in April 2018 the average price totaled 213 USD/t, up 16.1% compared with the beginning 2018.

It is noted that flour is the basic food consumed by the population of Tajikistan. According to the Interstate Statistical Committee of the CIS, the annual consumption per capita in Tajikistan more than 150 kg of flour.

You can become acquainted with more detailed information about the prospects of grain by-products market in Ukraine by visiting the international conference "Grain Processors Forum - 2018" (September 28-29, Odessa).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment