Yesterday, 17:40

In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine increased the exports of flour to countries of Central Africa — APK-Inform

According to APK-Inform statistics figures, in 2017/18 MY Ukraine exported almost 429 thsd tonnes of wheat flour, an increase of 6% compared with the previous season volumes (402 thsd tonnes). At the same time, Ukrainian flour strengthened its position on the key sales markets. In particular, the country increased the product supplies on the market of Central Africa by 55%, to 41 thsd tonnes. The supplies to East Asian countries increased to 147 thsd tonnes (up 31% compared with the previous year figures).

As for changes of the product supplies by countries, it should be noted that China demonstrated the most significant growth of the imports of Ukrainian flour (up 43.4 thsd tonnes, or up 53%), and then usually re-exported the product to North Korea. Also, the United Arab Emirates increased the purchases by 78% (up 20.2 thsd tonnes), and Singapore — up almost 9 times (up 18 thsd tonnes).

As for the sales markets, which became somewhat lost in the reporting season, APK-Inform analysts stressed North Korea (down 93%, or 27.1 thsd tonnes) and Panama (down 74%, or 17.3 thsd tonnes). At the same time, the Chinese re-exports of Ukrainian flour on the North Korean market almost completely compensated the reduction of direct deliveries of the product from Ukraine to the country.

