Ukrainian millers had to purchase wheat at the export price of flour — APK-Inform

By early August 2018, Ukraine significantly increased the prices for milling wheat, which reached nearly 219 USD/t FOB, due to the influence of the objective global factors. At the same time, the bullish trend is not typical for the dynamics of export prices for Ukrainian flour. At the end of July, the average prices of top-grade flour on FCA basis totaled 207 USD/t, and 1-grade flour — 197 USD/t.

Taking into account the expected reduction of milling wheat total supply in Ukraine in 2018/19 MY, as well as the high competitive rates in grain purchasing with traders, Ukrainian flour millers had to purchase 2-grade milling wheat at the prices of nearly 199 USD/t (in foreign currency terms at the NBU exchange rate), and 3-grade wheat — to 197 USD/t. Thus, the export sales of 1-grade flour are actually realized at the purchasing costs of raw materials, which significantly reduces the general profitability of the milling industry in Ukraine.

According to APK-Inform analysts, in 2018/19 MY the total supply of wheat will reduce by nearly 8%, to 26.2 mln tonnes. At the same time, the food consumption of wheat will reduce by nearly 3% compared with the previous season figures. In addition, in the spring-summer period the adverse weather conditions in Ukraine made a negative impact on the quality of wheat, so in 2018 the share of raw materials of milling condition in the general harvest structure will decrease to the minimum level for 3 recent years.

