Ukraine to provide comprehensive efforts, to increase the exports of grain by-products — expert

Ukraine has a great potential for the annual increasing of the export volumes of flour by nearly 100 thsd tonnes, but the trend requires the further solution of several existing problems, declared the Logistics and trade expert at Global Foods Trading Inc. USA, Vladimir Kalashlinskiy during his report at "Grain Processors Forum - 2018" in Odessa on September 29.

According to him, the issue mainly concerns the logistics problems that are rather generally known.

Asian and African countries are the potential markets for expanding of the export geography of Ukrainian flour. At the same time, to date some countries of the regions have rather high import duties on the imports of flour. Therefore, Ukraine needs to strengthen the work of the government agencies — government and industry associations have to visit the certain countries and negotiate for possible preferences for Ukraine, said the expert.

At the same time, V.Kalashlinskiy added that Ukraine should also work to improve the qualitative features of grain by-products for exports.

Also, the milling industry should always remember about the marketing component. To date, the industry does not have any significant brand, as well as marketing in the exports. But the trend is quite necessary for further development of the Ukrainian export market of wheat by-products, said the speaker.

