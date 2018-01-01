News

Ukraine should develop the exports of grain by-products — expert

Ukraine should not associate the exports of grain by-products with flour only, but start thinking about the opportunities of development of supplies of other types of the products, declared the international consultant at the FAO Investment Centre, Oleksandr Sikachyna during his report at "Grain Processors Forum - 2018" in Odessa on September 29.

In particular, he stressed the market of wheat gluten, which annual capacity in monetary terms already totals 1.45 bln USD.

The European countries (the EU, Norway and Switzerland) cover more than half of the reporting volume (52%). Countries of America cover another 32%. The reporting markets are also the most dynamically growing, in addition to the region of Southeast Asia, said the expert.

At the same time, O.Sikachyna added that the Ukraine's share in the market segment has zero value. The reason is quite simple — Ukraine does not have the production industry of wheat gluten. Further development of the industry requires the government support, which is actually absent.

According to him, Ukraine keeps the minimum share in the global trade of corn groats — 6 mln USD only from the general volume of 486 mln USD.

To date, Ukraine supplies the largest volumes of groats to African countries — 43% of the general exports. At the same time, the region continues systematically increasing the consumption of the reporting products, and covers nearly 33% of the global imports. Also, Ukraine exports corn groats to countries of America (12% of the general supplies) and the Middle East (10%), whereas the markets of Europe and Southeast Asia in fact do not exist — 1% and 0% respectively, said the analyst.

