KazGrain 2018: largest grain conference in the Central Asia region to be held in March 2018

APK-Inform Agency and AgroIndustria KZ announce the international grain conference "KazGrain 2018", to be held in Astana (Kazakhstan), on March 16.

According to the organizers, the event is intended to consider the role and position of Kazakhstan in provision of the food security in the world, discuss the further prospects of development of the grain segment of agriculture in the country, in terms of high supply of grains on the global market and the growing competition rates in the Black Sea region, as well as highlight the perspective directions for development and modernization of the grain industry of Kazakhstan.

The key topics of the conference include tendencies of the global grain market, and development of the Kazakh market of grains and flour in terms of the global trends, ways to optimize the export potential of Kazakh grains and flour, infrastructural aspects, tendencies of development of the market of pulses in Kazakhstan, etc.

Therefore, the organizers of "KazGrain 2018" invite all Kazakh producers of grains, traders and crop processors, participants of the grain market of Russia and other EAEU and Customs Union countries, grain and flour buyers from the EU and Asian countries, the leading experts and operators of the global grain market, representatives of the agrarian science, companies-suppliers of modern technologies and equipment, as well as representatives of the authorities of the country, industrial associations, etc., to become participants of the conference.

"KazGrain 2018" will become the largest grain conference in the Central Asia region.

