Source: APK-Inform

In November 2017, Kazakhstan exported record volumes of wheat and barley

According to the Customs Control Committee at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in November 2017 the export volumes of wheat from the country totaled 519 thsd tonnes, which became the maximum monthly indicator for 4 recent seasons.

In particular, in the reporting month Uzbekistan (203.6 thsd tonnes), Tajikistan (140 thsd tonnes) and Afghanistan (53.7 thsd tonnes) traditionally remained the main buyers of the Kazakh grain. Also, the country shipped significant volumes of wheat to Turkey (38 thsd tonnes), Italy (28 thsd tonnes) and China (27.5 thsd tonnes).

During the first 5 months of 2017/18 MY, the export shipments of wheat from Kazakhstan reached 1.6 mln tonnes, an increase of 3% compared with the same period last season.

At the same time, in November 2017 Kazakhstan significantly increased the exports of barley – to 139 thsd tonnes, which became the historical maximum for the reporting month. In particular, Kazakhstan shipped of 95% of the reporting volumes to Iran.

Generally, in July-November of 2017/18 MY Kazakhstan exported 424.9 thsd tonnes of barley, up 1.8 times compared with the same period of the season-2016/17.

