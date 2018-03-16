News

In 2017, the Kazakh railways increased the loading of grains and by-products

In 2017, Kazakhstan temir zholy JSC (Kazakh railways) demonstrated grain loading figures at 8.9 mln tonnes, including 3.1 mln tonnes of domestic shipments, and 5.8 mln tonnes – for exports. In addition, in the reporting year the Kazakh railways shipped 3.2 mln tonnes of flour (domestic shipments – 0.8 mln tonnes, exports – 2.4 mln tonnes), declared the Executive Director at JSC KTZ-Freight Transportation, Oralkhan Kulakov.

In 2017, the general volumes of grain and by-products loading to 13.5 mln tonnes in grain equivalent, up 6.3% compared with the previous year level. In quantitative terms, the reporting growth totaled 805 thsd tonnes, including 547 thsd tonnes – for exports, he said.

Also, O.Kulakov noted that the traditional geography of sales markets for Kazakh grain and flour remained unchanged –Uzbekistan (2 mln tonnes), Tajikistan (1 mln tonnes), Afghanistan (2.1 mln tonnes) and Iran (2 mln tonnes) were the main importers.

At the same time, the shipments towards the reporting destinations increased by 364 thsd tonnes in grain equivalent. Thus, in 2017 the shipments to Uzbekistan increased by 7%, to Iran – up 26%, and Afghanistan – up 6%. At the same time, in November-December the Kazakh railways reached its major upward trends in traffic, said the Head of KTZ-Freight Transportation.

Also, O.Kulakov especially stressed the changes in structure of transported grain crops towards Iran – increasing of barley transportation by 63% (or, up 324 thsd tonnes), and decreasing of wheat transportation (down 185 thsd tonnes).

