Kazakhstan increased the exports of lentils
In 2016/17 MY, Kazakhstan shipped record volumes of lentils at 94 thsd tonnes on foreign markets, which is one of the major and perspective pulses for the country. Turkey (84 thsd tonnes, or 89%) and Iran (4.5 thsd tonnes, or 5%) were the main export destinations.
According to the Customs Control Committee at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in July-November of the current season the export volumes totaled 37.3 thsd tonnes, up 33% compared with the same period in 2016/17 MY.
In the first half of the season, Turkey traditionally became the main importer of Kazakh lentils, and in the reporting 5 months Kazakhstan supplied 86% of the general export volumes to the country. And Iran purchased another 7% (2.5 thsd tonnes).
