Kazakhstan: wheat quality of the harvest-2017 significantly increased – expert

The qualitative indices of Kazakh wheat of the harvest-2017 became significantly higher compared with the previous year results, declared the Customer relations and regulatory compliance manager at the Agricultural department of JSC SGS Vostok Limited (SGS Group), Irina Sarycheva in the interview to APK-Inform Agency.

The situation developed, due to the favourable influence of climatic conditions in the periods of crop growth and ripening processes. Dry weather conditions with sufficient temperature indices allowed to Kazakhstan to grow wheat with high protein content (to 14.7%), high gluten content (to 30.8%), sufficient natural weight (to 78.3 kg/hl), and high falling number (to 360). In addition, reduction of the moisture content level (to 10.4%) will allow to agricultural producers to reduce the costs for grain drying, intended for further storage, said the expert.

At the same time, I.Sarycheva stressed the high quality of new crop Kazakh durum wheat. In the current season, the conditions of grain ripening contributed to formation of high-protein grain with high vitreousness, which varied within 65-95%, according to the international standards.

