14:00 Source: APK-Inform

Kazakhstan: at the end of 2017/18 MY, the carry-over stocks of grains to total more than 5 mln tonnes – expert

In terms of keeping of the current export rates of grains and flour until the end of 2017/18 MY, as of July 1, 2018, the carry-over stocks of grain crops in Kazakhstan will total 5.2 mln tonnes, declared the founder of the group of companies Severnoe Zerno, Evgeny Karabanov in an interview with APK-Inform journalists.

According to him, as of July 1, 2018, the expected carry-over stocks of wheat will total 4.6 mln tonnes, against 4.18 mln tonnes in July 2017. Also, E.Karabanov noted that the carry-over stocks of grains in 2016/17 MY totaled 4.78 mln tonnes.

As a reminder, according to the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as of December 1, 2017, the stocks of grains and pulses in Kazakhstan exceeded 17.7 mln tonnes, including 14.195 mln tonnes of wheat, up 6% compared with the same period of the previous year (13.373 mln tonnes).

