Yesterday, 10:00

Kazakhstan: in 2017, 3-grade wheat formed almost 60% of the grain harvest – Ministry of Agriculture

In 2017, the share of 3-grade wheat in the grain harvest in Kazakhstan somewhat increased compared with the previous year, while the share of 4-grade wheat reduced, declared the Director of crop farming department at the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Talgat Azhgaliev in his report at the conference KazGrain 2018 in Astana, on March 16.

According to the quality analysis of wheat stocks in grain collecting stations, in the harvest-2017 the share of 3-grade wheat totaled 58% (3.167 mln tonnes), while in the previous year the figures totaled 44% (2.49 mln tonnes). At the same time, the share of 4-grade wheat decreased from 41% (2.286 mln tonnes) in 2016, to 29% (1.57 mln tonnes) last year, explained the speaker.

Also, T.Azhgaliev stressed the reduction of the share of 5-grade wheat and non-grade wheat, which totaled 12% (672.4 thsd tonnes) in the general production, against 15% (827.2 thsd tonnes) in the previous year. The joint share of 1- and 2-grade wheat in the harvest-2017 totaled 1% (53.7 thsd tonnes), while in 2016 the figures totaled almost 0% (1.2 thsd tonnes).

