Kazakhstan exported nearly 80% of produced pulses – Grain Union of Kazakhstan

The pulses produced in Kazakhstan, in particular lentils and peas, are export-oriented crops, because the country supplies nearly 80% of the crops on the global market, declared the Chairman at the association of legal entities "Grain Union of Kazakhstan", Nurlan Ospanov in his report at the conference KazGrain 2018 in Astana, on March 16.

In particular, he noted that in 2016/17 MY Turkey was the main country-importer of Kazakh pulses, which purchased nearly 65% (84.1 thsd tonnes) of the general supplied volumes of Kazakh pulses. Also, last season Afghanistan was one of the major importers – 18% (23.78 thsd tonnes), as well as Iran – 5% (6.66 thsd tonnes) and Italy – 3% (3.34 thsd tonnes).

At the same time, the CIS countries jointly purchased 5% only of the general supplies of pulses from Kazakhstan, said N.Ospanov.

As for the current season, he noted that in the first half-season (July-December) the growth of pulses exports from Kazakhstan totaled 16% to 58.7 thsd tonnes, against 50.76 thsd tonnes in the same period of 2016/17 MY, while the CIS countries increased their purchases by 22% in the current season, whereas other countries – up 15%. In 2017/18 MY, the export of lentils increased by 12%, to 43.93 thsd tonnes (39.32 thsd tonnes), and peas – up 26%, to 12.83 thsd tonnes (10.21 thsd tonnes).

At the same time, N.Ospanov called Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, countries of South Asia and the EU as the prospective markets for Kazakh pulses.

