Kazakhstan has a significant potential for increasing of grain exports through the Black Sea ports – expert

Development of the deep-sea shipments through the Russian Black Sea ports, especially through the port of Novorossiysk, will become one of the ways to solve the existing infrastructural problems with the exports of Kazakh grains, declared the General Director, TransBulkInspection LLC (Russia), Ivan Karamanov in his report at the conference KazGrain 2018 in Astana, on March 16.

According to him, the seaport of Novorossiysk provides grain loading by the direct variant "railway car – vessel". In the current grain season, Kazakhstan already exported nearly 100 thsd tonnes of grains by the reporting method, but the potential is still very large. The capacity of the reporting method of grain shipment is estimated at 1 mln tonnes per year.

Also, container shipments of grain cargoes will become another way for Kazakh grains deliveries through the port of Novorossiysk. It is a good opportunity of opening new markets, in particular in Southeast Asia as the largest and booming consumer market of grains and oilseeds, I.Karamanov stressed.

