Kazakhstan started actively developing the logistics infrastructure of agricultural exports – Grain Union of Kazakhstan

For several recent years, Kazakhstan started actively developing its logistic infrastructure in order to increase the export volumes of domestic agricultural products, declared the Chairman at the association of legal entities "Grain Union of Kazakhstan", Nurlan Ospanov in his report at the conference KazGrain 2018 in Astana, on March 16.

According to him, construction of one additional grain terminal in the Aktau seaport and the corresponding railway infrastructure is one of the most important projects, in order to increase grain shipments towards Iran.

Also, it should be noted foundation of a transit corridor through the port of Lianyungang (China) to increase the exports to countries of Southeast Asia, and launching of a route through the railway corridor Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, which provides the supply from the Kazakh port of Kuryk through the Turkish Mersin towards the South of Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

At the same time, the first of the reporting projects is the most significant one, because it significantly unloaded JSC Ak Biday Terminal in the port of Aktau, said N.Ospanov.

