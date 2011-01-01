News

KazGrain-2019: afterglow

While visiting any conference events, we have certain emotions, but some time later we have only the so-called afterglow, which is probably the most important factor defining the quality. What was the afterglow of the international conference KazGrain-2019?

The conference of 2019 became one of the largest in the Central Asian region and brought together the record number of participants — more than 300 grain producers, traders and processors, owners of elevators, importers of grains, pulses and flour, suppliers of technical equipment and technologies, legal services, representatives of investment companies and banks. Also, we would like to note the high interest of logistics companies in participating in the event.

The geography of the conference participants included 28 countries. In particular, the delegates from China, Iran, Turkey, the UAE, Singapore, Japan, Canada, the USA, joined to the traditional partners of Kazakhstan — Russia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Afghanistan. It is worth noting the growing interest of European and Ukrainian companies in the Kazakh market.

Conceptually, the conference agenda consisted of 2 blocks — KazGrain: Market and KazGrain: Grain storage and processing, which allowed covering not only the market trends, but also touch on the problematic issues and pressure points of the Kazakh market of grains and its by-products, as well as pay attention to the infrastructure of grain storage.

According to the Vice-Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Gulmira Isayeva, the second international conference KazGrain-2019 already became the milestone event for the whole business community of Kazakhstan. One part of the participants actively listened the speakers, receiving the new information, making a discussion with them, and asked questions, the other — communicated in the lobby of the conference zone and on the sidelines of the hotel Rixos President Astana, enjoying the meeting not just with partners and friends, but also making new acquaintances.

Taking into account the proportions and depth of the conference agenda, it is difficult to highlight all interesting moments in one article, so the current material focuses on the grain market.

Wheat: from reducing of the areas to increasing of the production, using the modern technologies

Due to the overproduction of grain crops, and in order to exclude the provision of budgetary funds, since 2012 the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan took the special measures to optimize the planted areas under the main export crop — wheat in the direction of the further reduction and expanding the areas under other popular crops.

According to G.Isayeva, reduction of the planted areas under wheat did not have the task to decrease its production. At the expense of the right modern technologies, high-quality seeds, the major task is to increase the production volumes of wheat in Kazakhstan.

Within frames of the ongoing program of diversification of wheat crops in Kazakhstan, since 2011 the areas decreased from 13.8 mln ha to 11.4 mln ha (down 2.4 mln ha). After the period of overproduction of wheat (in 2011, the harvest totaled 22.7 mln tonnes), in 2012 the harvest sharply fell to 9.8 mln tonnes. However, for the following 6 years wheat production in the country stabilized at the level of 13-14 mln tonnes, due to the absence of significant weather and climatic disasters (droughts and heavy rains).