November 28, 14:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 184

Holding KazExportAstyk - sponsor of the conference "KazOil 2017"

JSC Holding KazExportAstyk became the sponsor of the first international fat-and-oil conference of Kazakhstan "KazOil 2017", to be held in Astana, on November 29.

JSC Holding KazExportAstyk is the largest company-producer of flaxseed and rapeseed of non-GMO varieties, as well as grows and exports sunflower seed and major grain crops (wheat, barley, etc.).

In addition, the list of major activities of the company includes leasing of agricultural machinery, distribution of crop protection products, fertilizers, seeds from the well-known global producers.

You can learn more detailed information about the company within frames of the conference "KazOil 2017".

