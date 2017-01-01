News

For 10 years, Kazakhstan increased oilseeds production in 4 times - FAO

In 2016, Kazakhstan increased oilseeds production volumes in 4 times compared with 2006, declared the National consultant at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Sayat Shortan during the first international fat-and-oil conference of Kazakhstan "KazOil 2017" on November 29.

In particular, in the reporting period the harvest volumes of rapeseed increased by 2.7%, sunflower seed – up 2.8%, soybeans – up 3%, and flaxseed – up nearly 105 times.

According to the expert, the share of oilseed crops in the structure of plant growing production in Kazakhstan increased from 2.9% in 2006, to 6.9% in 2016.

Also, in the case of even earlier period, the growth of oilseed crops production reached 13 times compared with the figures of 2000. At the same time, in 2016 the production of vegetable oils increased in 6 times, to 325.4 thsd tonnes, said S.Shortan.

