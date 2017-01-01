Since 2006, Kazakhstan increased vegetable oils production in 1.5 times - FAO
For 10 recent years, Kazakhstan increased vegetable oils production in 1.5 times, declared the National consultant at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Sayat Shortan during the first international fat-and-oil conference of Kazakhstan "KazOil 2017" on November 29.
At the same time, Kazakh oilseed processors still prefer working with sunflower oil, which production in 2016 increased in more than 1.7 times compared with 2006, to 246.1 thsd tonnes, he specified.
In addition, in the same period the production of rapeseed oil increased in 1.6 times, to 20 thsd tonnes. The production of safflower oil has increased in 3.7 times, but its volumes still were rather small - only 5.3 thsd tonnes in 2016.
But soybean oil production demonstrated a downward trend: from 17.5 thsd tonnes in 2006, to 15.4 thsd tonnes in 2016. But in the current season, soybean processing volumes will somewhat restore, added C.Shortan.
You can become acquainted with more detailed information about all key points of the conference "KazOil 2017" from its news line at our web-site.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Kazakhstan: sunflower seed of the harvest-2017 showed oil content at 45-50% - SGS
Yesterday, 17:40
-
In January-October, Kazakhstan doubled the exports of sunflower oil
Yesterday, 13:40
-
Last season, Kazakhstan exported over 50% of vegetable oils supplies to China - expert
Yesterday, 12:00
-
In January-October, Kazakhstan increased the production of crude sunflower oil
November 29, 17:00
-
By 2021, Kazakhstan to increase the planted areas under oilseeds to 3 mln ha - Ministry of Agriculture
November 29, 16:10
-
For 10 years, Kazakhstan increased oilseeds production in 4 times - FAO
November 29, 12:00