In the current season, Russia to produce 16.5 mln tonnes of oilseeds - Solnechnye produkty
In 2017/18 MY, the production volumes of oilseed crops in Russia can reach 16.41 mln tonnes, declared the Head of the Department of raw materials and industry market analysis at Solnechnye produkty LLC, Vladimir Zhylin during the first international fat-and-oil conference of Kazakhstan "KazOil 2017" on November 29.
In particular, in the current season the harvest of sunflower seed will total 10.5 mln tonnes (11 mln tonnes in 2016/17 MY), rapeseed - 1.64 mln tonnes (998 thsd tonnes), soybeans - 3.58 mln tonnes (3.1 mln tonnes), and other oilseeds - 690 thsd tonnes (860 thsd tonnes).
It is worth noting that in 2017 agrarians increased the planted areas under sunflower seed by 400 thsd ha, but the harvest will lower by over 0.5 mln tonnes compared with the last year figures. Because in 2017 the average yield of the oilseed totaled 1.33 t/ha only, against 1.47 t/ha in 2016, added the expert.
You can become acquainted with more detailed information about all key points of the conference "KazOil 2017" from its news line at our web-site.
