Last season, Kazakhstan exported over 50% of vegetable oils supplies to China - expert

In 2016/17 MY, China imported 150.3 thsd tonnes of oilseed crops from Kazakhstan (21% of the general exports from the Republic of Kazakhstan), and 40.9 thsd tonnes of vegetable oils (51%), declared the Director at LLP Experimental farm of oilseed crops, Farid Abitayev during the first international fat-and-oil conference of Kazakhstan "KazOil 2017" on November 29.

In particular, in the reporting period the exports of Kazakh sunflower seed on the Chinese market totaled 101.1 thsd tonnes, sunflower oil - 23.6 thsd tonnes. The supplies of flaxseed oil reached 12.5 thsd tonnes. Kazakhstan sold 4.3 thsd tonnes of soybeans and 3.6 thsd tonnes of soybean oil to China. Also, the supplies of rapeseed oil from Kazakhstan totaled 1.2 thsd tonnes.

According to the expert, by 2021 in Kazakhstan the growth of oilseeds planted areas will reach 4.4 times compared with 2007, at the expense of reducing the planted areas under wheat by 25%.

