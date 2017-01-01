News

Yesterday, 17:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 173

Kazakhstan: sunflower seed of the harvest-2017 showed oil content at 45-50% - SGS

In 2017, in Kazakhstan the oil content of sunflower seed usually varied within the range of 45-50%, declared the Head of Astana branch at JSC SGS Kazakhstan Ltd., Darmen Tankybai during the first international fat-and-oil conference of Kazakhstan "KazOil 2017" on November 29.

According to him, the number of broken kernels in the harvest structure totaled 1.5%, overheated kernels - 1.7%, and worm-eaten kernels - 1.8%. In addition, mycotoxins, pesticide residues, heavy metals and others do not exceed the average acceptable limits for the countries-importers.

D.Tankybai added that due to the small-scale production of sunflower seed in Kazakhstan, the country fails to seriously compete on the global market with such large producers, as Russia and Ukraine.



