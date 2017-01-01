News

Kazakhstan: by 2030, wheat yield figures to decrease - Kazhydromet

In terms of the average efficiency in agriculture, by 2030 in Kazakhstan the yield figures of spring wheat will reduce by 13-37%, and by 2050 - down 20-49%, declared the Head of the department of agro-meteorological forecasting at RSE Kazhydromet, Yerkanat Iskakov during the first international fat-and-oil conference of Kazakhstan "KazOil 2017" on November 29.

According to him, the growth of evaporation capacities, causing a decrease in moisture provision, increasing of air temperature above the optimum figures for the growth and development of spring wheat, will become the main reasons for possible reduction of the yield.

Y.Iskakov stressed that establishment of the special adaptive measures and high agricultural technologies will allow reducing the deficit of the harvest volumes.

In terms that 82% of the wheat areas are located in three northern oblasts which will demonstrate the most significant fall of yield indices in the nearest years, it can be said that the industry of grain production in Kazakhstan is very vulnerable to climate changes, the expert explained.

