Kazakhstan: oilseed processing capacities are loaded at 42% only

To date, in Kazakhstan the production capacities for oilseeds processing by plants at work total nearly 1.6 mln tonnes per year. At the same time, their loading capacities reach 42% only, declared the Chairman at the association of legal entities "Grain Union of Kazakhstan", Nurlan Ospanov during the first international fat-and-oil conference of Kazakhstan "KazOil 2017" on November 29.

According to him, the country has a great potential for the growth in production of fat-and-oil commodities. Fats are a product with a very high added value level. The reporting indicators characterize a very high investment attractiveness of the industry, however there is a threat of non-supplying of oilseed raw materials to all enterprises.

N.Ospanov specified that according to the available information, to date the country still continues constructing new plants with the joint production capacities at 1.5 mln tonnes per year. Thus, the general production capacities in Kazakhstan will reach nearly 3 mln tonnes per year, which will exceed the actual harvest volumes of oilseeds in the country.

Therefore, Grain Union of Kazakhstan proposed to limit the current practice of new plants construction under the public support, and try to provide oilseed raw materials to already working capacities, the expert added.

