Kazakhstan: in 2018/19 MY, the production of sunflower oil to reach the record level — APK-Inform



In September 2018, APK-Inform analysts adjusted the supply & demand balances of oilseed crops and its by-products in Kazakhstan in 2018/19 MY, and reduced the forecast of the general production of sunflower seed by 7% — to 868 thsd tonnes, due to publication of the preliminary figures on the planted areas under oilseed crops by the Statistics Committee at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. But despite the reduction of production volumes, in 2018/19 MY the production of sunflower oil will break the new record and reach 238 thsd tonnes (up 2.9% compared with the season-2017/18).

Also, APK-Inform changed its estimations of the export potential of sunflower seed in the current season, which will reach 310 thsd tonnes, as opposed to 320 thsd tonnes last MY.

At the same time, in 2017/18 MY Uzbekistan became the leader among countries-importers of the Kazakh oilseed, and purchased 175.5 thsd tonnes of sunflower seed, up 22% compared with the shipments in the season-2016/17. China took the second position, and despite rather significant reduction in the purchased volumes of the oilseed, last season the country imported 111.8 thsd tonnes of Kazakh sunflower seed.

The leading Kazakh and global experts and analysts will report about the current condition of the oilseed market of Kazakhstan, as well as the main headwinds of its development, within frames of the second international fat-and-oil conference of Kazakhstan "Kazoil 2018", which to be held on November 28-29, in Astana (Radisson Hotel Astana).

