Since the beginning of December, the prices for Black Sea milling wheat noteworthy increased

According to APK-Inform figures, since the beginning of December 2018 in the Black Sea region the prices for milling wheat demonstrated the stable bullish trend. First of all, the trend developed, due to reduction of the number of grain offers of Russian origin in terms of the stable demand of importers. The range of Egyptian tenders and purchases by the company GASC provided additional support for the prices — 180 thsd tonnes of wheat of Russian origin at the record high prices (241.3-242.8 USD/t FOB) with delivery on February 1-10.

Since the beginning of the current month, the prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content increased by 11-13 USD/t, and as of December 20 the grain prices mainly varied within 236-242 USD/t FOB.

The reporting situation, as well as the trends on the domestic market, supported the prices for Ukrainian milling wheat, which growth in the reporting period totaled 9-10 USD/t — to 230-238 USD/t FOB.

