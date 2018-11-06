News

APK-inform Agency announces the seventeenth international conference "Fat-and-Oil Industry - 2018", to be held on November 6, 2018, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Participants will face a new format, which combines a conference, mini-exhibition and several industry-specific workshops.

Within frames of the conference, industry leaders from Ukraine and the world will share their experiences and opinions, and answer questions from participants.

Major topics:

Current condition and forecasts of development of the global market of oilseeds, vegetable oils and meals

Perspective directions in the production of oilseeds and fat-and-oil products in the Black Sea region New sales markets for Ukrainian crude sunflower oil Market of high-oleic sunflower seed and its by-products Oil bulk terminals: current condition, prospects of development Prospects of changes of the domestic consumption of vegetable oils in Ukraine, and the export potential Prospects of the market of alternative oilseeds and its by-products Analysis of the situation in the infrastructure and logistics segments

Exhibition within frames of the conference will provide additional options of contact with the audience. The list of exhibitors includes: transport and forwarding companies, surveyors, veg oil producers, legal companies, industry organizations, equipment manufacturers, etc.

Target audience of the event: agricultural holdings, oilseed crushers and traders, global importers of vegetable oils, industry organizations, leading domestic and international agrarian experts, equipment manufacturers, key exporters and consumers of oilseeds and its by-products, representatives of scientific organizations, etc.

For all questions, please contact APK-Inform Agency:

+38 (0562) 32-15-95 (multi-channel),

Irina Ozip (ext. 120) – [email protected],

[email protected], [email protected], kiev@apk-inform.com

