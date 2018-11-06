APK-Inform Agency announces the seventeenth international conference "Fat-and-Oil Industry - 2018"
APK-inform Agency announces the seventeenth international conference "Fat-and-Oil Industry - 2018", to be held on November 6, 2018, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Participants will face a new format, which combines a conference, mini-exhibition and several industry-specific workshops.
Within frames of the conference, industry leaders from Ukraine and the world will share their experiences and opinions, and answer questions from participants.
Major topics:
- Current condition and forecasts of development of the global market of oilseeds, vegetable oils and meals
- Perspective directions in the production of oilseeds and fat-and-oil products in the Black Sea region
- New sales markets for Ukrainian crude sunflower oil
- Market of high-oleic sunflower seed and its by-products
- Oil bulk terminals: current condition, prospects of development
- Prospects of changes of the domestic consumption of vegetable oils in Ukraine, and the export potential
- Prospects of the market of alternative oilseeds and its by-products
- Analysis of the situation in the infrastructure and logistics segments
Exhibition within frames of the conference will provide additional options of contact with the audience. The list of exhibitors includes: transport and forwarding companies, surveyors, veg oil producers, legal companies, industry organizations, equipment manufacturers, etc.
Target audience of the event: agricultural holdings, oilseed crushers and traders, global importers of vegetable oils, industry organizations, leading domestic and international agrarian experts, equipment manufacturers, key exporters and consumers of oilseeds and its by-products, representatives of scientific organizations, etc.
Here you can register to participate in the event.
For all questions, please contact APK-Inform Agency:
+38 (0562) 32-15-95 (multi-channel),
Irina Ozip (ext. 120) – [email protected],
[email protected], [email protected], kiev@apk-inform.com
