11:20

Ukraine: prices for sunflower meal reduced in the ports

According to APK-Inform figures, to date the Ukrainian seaports showed a downward trend on sunflower meal offer/bid prices. Traders explained the situation with coming of the cheaper rapeseed meal on the export market.

As of July 4, offer prices for sunflower meal on the export market usually varied within 250-255 USD/t FOB. At the same time, the bid prices mainly did not exceed 240-245 USD/t FOB.

It is worth noting that in the previous week offer/bid prices for sunflower meal mainly varied within 265-270 USD/t FOB (offer) and 255-260 USD/t FOB (demand).

The current condition and forecasts of the market of oilseeds, vegetable oils and meals in both Ukraine and the world will become the major topics in the agenda of the largest annual event of the fat-and-oil industry of Ukraine — the seventeenth international conference "Fat-and-Oil Industry - 2018", to be held on November 6, 2018, in Kyiv (Ukraine).

