Major Ukrainian traders increased the prices for GM-free rapeseed

According to APK-Inform figures, since the beginning of the current week the major Ukrainian traders reported about the growth of bid prices for GM-free rapeseed in terms of the high demand rates and similar trends on the global market of the oilseed.

As of July 25, the bid prices mainly varied within the range of 406-412 USD/t CPT and 12`700-12`900 UAH/t CPT-port.

It is worth noting that in the previous week the prices mainly did not exceed the level of 405 USD/t CPT and 12`550 UAH/t CPT-port.

The prospects of the market of alternate oilseeds in both Ukraine, and the world will become one of the major topics in the agenda of the largest annual event of the fat-and-oil industry of Ukraine — the seventeenth international conference "Fat-and-Oil Industry - 2018", to be held on November 6, 2018, in Kyiv (Ukraine).

