17:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 75

Terminal UPSS — Sponsor of the international conference "Fat-and-Oil Industry - 2018"

LLC NE Terminal UPSS, the port operator, which owns the large-scale export and import bulk liquid edible products terminal in the Black Sea region, became the sponsor of the seventeenth international conference "Fat-and-Oil Industry - 2018".

The universal port complex is located at the deep water port of Dnipro-Bugskiy, Mykolaiv (Ukraine), and operates export services on transshipment of bulk food cargoes, and the exports of molasses and vegoils.

The port complex UPSS provides the most comfortable conditions of cooperation, as well as the full range of forwarding services, individual tank storage, and pump station, the well-developed port infrastructure: 6 reservoir tank storages with tanks of different capacities, equipped with the heating, agitation and nitriding systems; 5 railway overpasses, for simultaneous unloading of 98 cars; 5 motorway overpasses designed for 25 vehicles, adapted to work with containers; 2 motor-truck and 2 rail weigh scales; parking for 50 motor vehicles; 8 approaching railway lines; simultaneous processing of several vessels at the berths No. 2-5 of the Dnipro-Bugskiy port; work pattern — 365 days, 24 hours; the daily discharge performance — nearly 16 thsd tonnes.

In the season 2017/18, the terminal processed 56 vessels, or nearly 800 thsd tonnes of cargoes. Due to its status of the largest terminal in terms of accumulation and attracting of additional cargo flows, the flexible pricing policy, the quality assurance of the services provided by UPSS take the leading positions on the market of port services.

You can receive more detailed information about the features of the company, infrastructure, transshipment of vegetable oils in Ukraine, from the report of the Executive Manager of LLC NE Terminal UPSS, Dmitry Falko.

At the same time, you can obtain more information about the current condition of the Ukrainian and global markets of vegetable oils, as well as the forms and methods of management of the logistics infrastructure under globalization, by taking part in the seventeenth international conference "Fat-and-Oil Industry - 2018", to be held on November 6, in Kyiv (hotel Hilton).

For all questions, please contact APK-Inform Agency:

+38 (067) 634-26-05, +38 (0562) 32-15-95 (multi-channel),

Irina Ozip (ext. 120) — [email protected],

[email protected], [email protected]

