Ukraine: bullish trend on the export market of sunflower meal

According to APK-Inform Agency, to date the Ukrainian export market of sunflower meal faced the growth of prices, due to activation of demand rates for the product.

As of October 12, the bid prices for sunflower meal on the export market mainly varied within the range of 225-235 USD/t FOB, against 220-225 USD/t FOB in the previous week.

