Ukraine: bullish trend on the export market of sunflower meal
According to APK-Inform Agency, to date the Ukrainian export market of sunflower meal faced the growth of prices, due to activation of demand rates for the product.
As of October 12, the bid prices for sunflower meal on the export market mainly varied within the range of 225-235 USD/t FOB, against 220-225 USD/t FOB in the previous week.
You can receive more detailed information about the major trends on the market of sunflower meal in Ukraine, by becoming the participant of the seventeenth international conference "Fat-and-Oil Industry - 2018", to be held on November 6 in Kyiv (Ukraine).
For all questions, please contact APK-Inform Agency:
+38 (067) 634-26-05, +38 (0562) 32-15-95 (multi-channel),
Irina Ozip (ext. 120) — [email protected],
[email protected], [email protected]
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine harvested over 46 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
13:30
-
Ukraine exported over 10 mln tonnes of grains — State Fiscal Service
11:00
-
Ukraine should develop the exports of grain by-products — expert
08:30
-
Ukraine: traders realized the grain memorandum by more than 36% — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Yesterday, 13:30
-
Terminal UPSS — Sponsor of the international conference "Fat-and-Oil Industry - 2018"
October 10, 17:20
-
Ukraine planted winter grains throughout 5.7 mln ha — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
October 10, 10:00