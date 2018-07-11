Events

The loan for TRANS OIL Group is a guarantee of payment to agricultural producers

The TRANS OIL Group and the international banking consortium signed in Paris on July 11, 2018 an agreement on a syndicated loan in the amount of $240 million to purchase agricultural products from the 2018 harvest in the Republic of Moldova from producers and economic agents.

The international banking consortium, which was headed by Societte Generale Paris , also included ING Bank Belgium, UniCredit Bank Austria AG , Black Sea Trade and Development Bank , FIMBank p . l . c , Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden NV, Arab Bank Ltd., Banque Cantonale Vaudoise.

In the upcoming season the TRANS OIL Group plans to purchase more than 500,000 tons of sunflower seeds and more than 1.2 million tons of grain (wheat, barley, rapeseed, corn, peas) and over 100,000 tons of soybeans.

As previously reported, the TRANS OIL Group increased the trans-shipment capacity at Giurgiulesti International Free Port and brought it to 1,600.000 metric tons of agricultural products per year.

The largest sunflower oil factory Floarea Soarelui SA in Balti has launched a new oil extraction production facility that allows processing more than 300 thousand tons sunflower seeds per year and in addition the oil and fat plant in Ceadir Lunga - Trans Oil Refinery with a production capacity of more than 135 thousand tons sunflower seeds per year.

Vaja Jhashi, President of TRANS OIL: "Due to cooperation with international financial institutions, TRANS OIL is the largest producer of sunflower oil in Moldova and an exporter of cereals, oilseeds, and legumes, it can guarantee agricultural producers timely payments for their products and the most favorable prices. Our task is not only to provide convenient export opportunities for Moldovan producers, but also to pay in time for their products at the best prices. A reliable buyer, which is the TRANS OIL group, is a timely calculation that allows to work normally and plan development for future years."

The group of companies Trans Oil is the largest buyer and exporter of cereals and oilseeds in Moldova. The group includes 16 elevators all over the country, capable of storing more than 750 thousand tons simultaneously; 2 oil-extraction factories in Balti and Ceadir-Lunga with a production capacity of 1200 tons per day and 400 tons of sunflower a day, respectively; 2 grain terminals and a terminal for sunflower oil in the International Free Port of Giurgiulesti; as well as a number of agricultural, transport, infrastructure enterprises, including in Ukraine, own a fleet of modern railcars, as well as a modern fleet of trucks for freight traffic.

