There are no prerequisites for upward dynamics changes in the soy market of Russia – Sodrugestvo Group

During several recent seasons, the Russian market of soybeans and its by-products was characterized with the upward rates of its production and export volumes. At the same time, the crushing volumes of Sodrugestvo Group make the company the undisputed leader in the Russian Federation in the production of soybean meal and soybean oil.

In this context the Executive Director of Trading House Sodrugestvo, Sergey Sokolovsky told about the major features of the Russian market of soybeans and by-products, and also about realization of a new project of Sodrugestvo Group in the current interview to APK-Inform Agency.

- Sergey Pavlovich, Sodrugestvo Group is a recognized leader, and it is always desirable to know more about the leaders. Thus, in the beginning of our conversation we would like You to talk us about the main plans of the company for the current season.

First of all, I will remind that Sodrugestvo is the international agro-industrial group with the head office in Luxembourg which is active in Russia, the CIS countries, in regions of the Baltic and Mediterranean Seas, the Middle East, Latin America and East Asia. The main goals of the company for the current marketing year is launching of the oilseed processing plant in the Republic of Belarus, maintenance of the current soymeal market share in the Russian Federation and the CIS countries, increasing of sales GM-free soymeal meal on the European market, and also beginning of realization of the joint projects with the Chinese partners in the Far East.

- What highlights of the Russian soybean segment would You allocate on start of the season-2017/18?

I would mark some several moments concerning the segment of soybean meal in the new season:

Russian consumers still work without imported soybean meal, all requirements are provided with the domestic processors. In the current year, the Russian Federation is likely to harvest the record soybean crop with rather quite good indicators of quality. The existing prices of feed grain give the chance to producers to use soybean meal in mixed feed production for livestock as much as possible.

- Whether did the consumer’s activity and the volumes of soybean oil and meal sales change on the domestic market of Russia in 2016/17 MY? If so, what were the main reasons?

To start with, I will tell you about soybean oil: the consumption of soybean oil for the food purposes in Russia is practically absent now, therefore it’s small part is consumed in livestock feed and some part - as mixes for the bottled vegetable oils production. It should be noted that last year Russia practically didn’t import soybean meal that is connected with registration procedure changes of GM soybean lines.

As time had shown, consumers were completely provided with soybean meal of the Russian production and even without import meal internal consumption has grown by 300 thsd tonnes up to 3.5 mln tonnes in 2016/17 MY. It is connected with comfortable price level for the buyers of soymeal from the one hand, and continuing increase of meat production (by 5-7%). For the current season we don't see any changes in the dynamics of meal consumption. Most likely, the volume will remain at the level of last season.

- What are the major tendencies of soybean oil exports?

The export volume of soybean oil last year totaled 511 thsd tonnes (from the total production of 593 thsd tonnes, while domestic consumption was only nearly 80 thsd tonnes. The main directions of shipments were the countries of North Africa (nearly 350 thsd tonnes), China (more than 120 thsd tonnes) and also the countries of Central America and Northern Europe. At the same time practically all oil is exported in bulk.

- How did the geography of Russian soybean meal exports change last season?

The geography of export deliveries in 2016/17 MY has not changed significantly – the main volumes are shipped to the European part of the Russian Federation and also to the countries of Central and Central Asia. The export of meal is growing first of all to the countries of Europe which is the main prospective where we see the prospects of development for ourselves.

- Would You tell us about construction of the soybean and rapeseed processing plant in the Republic of Belarus?

The company began construction of the processing plant on the basis of the agro-logistic center to Smorgon (Grodno oblast) in November last year. The plant with the productivity of 2200 tonnes/day will process soybeans and rapeseed, starting-up and adjustment works will begin in the first decade of December of the current year. We considered the project to be especially interesting in Republic of Belarus because of absence the powerful modern processing plants in the country, lack of raw materials and proximity to the Ukrainian soybean market.

- How do You plan to form a source base of raw materials, in particular for soybeans which are not practically grown up in Belarus?

The company does not have land bank neither in Belarus, nor in other CIS countries and does plan its acquisition. The source base of rapeseed will be formed, first of all, at the expense of local production (Belarusian) rapeseed. The requirements of processor’s for soybeans will be provided at the expense of oilseeds from Ukraine and the Russian Federation. We are very interested in long-term cooperation with the Ukrainian manufacturing companies of soybeans, first of all on GM-free soybeans.

- It is well known that plant’s capacities will be able to completely provide the needs of Belarus for soybeans-by products. What share do You plan to conquer on domestic market of the country?

While talking about the market of Belarus, we provide rather big part of the soybean meal market of Belarus even now. We wouldn’t comment on forecasts for the changes of our share in this segment of the Belarusian oil market in connection with the start of the factory. We will sell meal from the Belarusian plant there where the margin will be high. As for the soybean oil, it will be exported practically in all volume.

- Tell us about the joint venture of Sodrugestvo Group with Carol agricultural cooperative in Brazil more detailed.

The joint venture Sodrugestvo Group with Carol agricultural cooperative was our first step of entering into the market of Brazil after which our company has redeemed its share from the former partner in 2015 and now is making business independently. Its main objective is to provide its own processing enterprises with high-quality raw materials. In recent years export volume steadily grows.

- Since August, 2015 Sodrugestvo Group has owned four river terminals in Paraguay. Have You succeeded to increase the volume of storage capacities and the turnover on all four terminals?

Since 2014 Sodrugestvo possesses own trading company in Paraguay, and since 2015 – four river terminals in this country, such as Concepcion, Rosario, San Antonio and Paredon located on the rivers of Paraguay and Parana. The single volume of storage on the terminals is nearly 350 thsd tonnes. Thanks to the existence of such logistic assets the Sodrugestvo company became the No. 1 exporter of soybeans in Paraguay.

- The deep-water sea terminal of Sodrugestvo Group in Kaliningrad is the first terminal specially equipped for transfer hard tropical and vegetable oils in Russia. What is the annual turnover of the terminal, and whether do You plan to further expanse the transshipment complex?

The deep-water sea terminal in Kaliningrad consists of 9 moorings with the general waterfront of 2073 m. The terminal includes warehouse capacities for single storage more than 500 thsd tonnes of grains and other bulk materials. The storage capacities of vegetable oils is 76 thsd cubic meter, including 24 thsd cubic meter for hard oils. Sodrugestvo Group renders services on transfer hard oils to three companies now. The annual turnover of grains, pulses and other agricultural cultural totals nearly 6 mln tonnes, vegetable oils – more than 600 thsd tonnes.

The available transfer capacities satisfy production and logistic requirements of the company completely therefore there are no plans for their expansion.

- And in conclusion of our conversation, share please, Your forecasts about the soybean market in the short term.

I don't see any prerequisites for substantial changes in the market of soybeans in the Russian Federation and the CIS countries in current marketing year. As far as we work in the global market, the general development of the situation will depend first of all, on the soybean harvest in Latin America and demand from China.

Interviewed by Anna Platonova, APK-Inform Agency

